US Navy’s $200 Million Drone MQ-4C Triton Disappears Over Strait Of Hormuz

The US Navy’s most expensive drone, the MQ-4C Triton, disappeared over the Strait of Hormuz soon after declaring an in-flight emergency alert. The drone went "missing" on Thursday after completing roughly a three-hour surveillance mission over the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Reportedly, it appeared to be returning to its base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy. It is yet to be confirmed whether the drone crashed or was shot down.

According to the online flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the drone took a slight turn towards Iran when it sent code 7700 (for general emergency) and started descending. The uncrewed aircraft was tracked rapidly losing altitude before it disappeared.

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Notably, the disappearance of the drone comes two days after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, with Iran agreeing to reopen the strategically critical shipping route for maritime traffic.

Unlike traditional aircraft, the Triton provides long-duration strategic surveillance over chokepoints. The Triton is build to operate for extended durations, often exceeding 24 hours, at altitudes above 50,000 feet. Its primary objective is to monitor vast oceanic regions, particularly strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon is yet to issue a statement on the incident.