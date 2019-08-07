US mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj, says she will always be our friend

New Delhi: Condoling the demise of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest, the US Mission in India on Wednesday said that she will always remain "a friend of the United States."

"Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected and viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad," the mission said in a statement.

"She was a steadfast advocate for her compatriots. As External Affairs Minister, she was a key partner in strengthening the US-India bilateral relationship, most prominently during the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in September 2018," it added.

"We will always consider her a friend of the United States. Our sympathies go out to Minister Swaraj's family and friends, as well as to all Indians who were positively affected by her life and actions," they concluded.