US Mint To Strike New $1 Coin Featuring Donald Trump For 250th Independence Anniversary | X

The US Mint will begin striking a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate 250 years of American independence, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

The coin carries a portrait of Trump on one side.

The word "Liberty" appears above the portrait, while the dates 1776-2026 are engraved below it.

The words "In God We Trust" appear beside Trump's portrait. Two stars flank the image.

Coin design details

The reverse features an eagle with outstretched wings, holding an olive branch in one talon and arrows in the other. A shield bearing the number 250 appears at its centre.

The phrases "United States of America" and "One Dollar" are engraved around the edge.

The Latin motto "E Pluribus Unum", meaning "Out of many, one", appears above the eagle.

"As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honour the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism," Bessent said in a social media post.

"Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all," he added.

New $1 coin featuring President Trump’s face and $100 bills with his signature was unveiled. 🇺🇸



Source: Coin Bureau pic.twitter.com/YwLwPCNLJq — The Moon Show (@TheMoonShow) July 14, 2026

Release details awaited

The announcement did not provide a date for the coin's release or say how many would be struck.

It also did not give details about its metal composition, circulation status or availability to collectors.

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Mint’s independence commemorations

The US Mint, which produces the country's circulating coins as well as commemorative and collectable issues, is coming out with a number of coins to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

Early this month, it released the Freedom Ringing -- Liberty Bell Gold Coins and Silver Medal.

The first non-round coin and medal in recent US history, these Liberty Bell-shaped coins and medals are available in the following product options: One Ounce Gold Coin, Half Ounce Gold Coin and Half Ounce Silver Medal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)