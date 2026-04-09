US Military Assets To Stay Around Iran Until ‘Real Agreement’ Is Reached: Trump Issues Stern Warning To Tehran

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington DC: Amid the two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, President Donald Trump on Thursday issued fresh threats against Tehran. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that US forces would stay in and around Iran until the two nations reached the 'real agreement.'

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "All US ships, aircraft, and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump posted.

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In his post, Trump also highlighted Iran's acceptance of long-standing US demands regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and the continued functioning of the Strait of Hormuz.

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“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added.

Trump further said that the US military remained prepared for further operations if required.

“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" he added.