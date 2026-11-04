US Midterm Elections 2026: Who Is Abdul El-Sayed, First Muslim Senator-Elect With Karnataka Roots Through Wife

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, popularly known as Abdul El-Sayed, is set to make history after being projected to win Michigan's US Senate race in the 2026 midterm elections. His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate and the first Egyptian-American to win a Senate seat.

The 41-year-old Democrat defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent backed by US President Donald Trump. El-Sayed is expected to take office on January 3, 2027, succeeding retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

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El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrant parents. His father, Mohamed El-Sayed, moved to the United States from Alexandria, Egypt, for graduate studies at Wayne State University and went on to become a mechanical engineer and professor. His mother, Fatten El-Komy, is a nurse practitioner.

Trump's Attacks Over His Muslim Identity And Israel-Palestine Stance

El-Sayed's campaign drew national attention not only because of his progressive politics but also because his Muslim identity and positions on Israel and Palestine became major issues during the election.

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Trump and Republican candidate Mike Rogers criticised El-Sayed over his faith, with allegations of links to the Muslim Brotherhood and extremism also surfacing during the campaign. El-Sayed denied the allegations, which fact-checkers found unsupported.

His criticism of US military assistance to Israel and his remarks on the Gaza conflict also became a point of contention. El-Sayed has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and called for an end to US military assistance.

Despite the attacks, he sought to keep the campaign focused on domestic concerns, including healthcare, the cost of living and the influence of corporations in politics.

From Public Health Expert To Michigan Senator-Elect

Before entering electoral politics, El-Sayed built a career in public health and academia. He studied biology and political science at the University of Michigan, graduating in 2007. He later became a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he earned a doctorate in public health in 2011.

He also earned a medical degree from Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2014. Rather than pursue clinical practice, he focused on epidemiology and public health.

At the age of 30, El-Sayed was appointed executive director and health officer of the Detroit Health Department in 2015 by then-Mayor Mike Duggan. He served in the role until 2017, working on public health challenges that included lead testing in schools, air pollution and animal control.

He later served as director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services from 2023 to 2025. His work included air-quality monitoring, medical debt relief and initiatives to provide eyeglasses to children in lower-income schools.

How El-Sayed Made His Political Mark

El-Sayed first entered a major electoral contest in 2018, when he ran for the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor. He finished second to Gretchen Whitmer, securing around 30 per cent of the vote. His campaign focused on progressive policies and issues connected to the Flint water crisis. He also received the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders.

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In the 2026 Senate race, El-Sayed defeated US Representative Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary in August, despite significant outside spending in the contest. His campaign received support from prominent progressive figures, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

His general election campaign centred on the message of "money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All". He opposed corporate political donations and called for universal healthcare, campaign finance reform and policies aimed at reducing costs for working families.

His victory is also being seen as a significant moment for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, particularly in Michigan, a key battleground state.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed's Wife? Her Indian Roots And Bhatkal Connection

El-Sayed's victory has also drawn attention in India because of his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, whose family has roots in Bhatkal in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

Sarah, a psychiatrist, was born and raised in Michigan to Indian immigrant parents. Her family traces its ancestry to Bhatkal, a coastal town known for its Nawayath Muslim community and maritime history. Her grandfather, JH Shamsuddin Jukaku, was a lawyer and political figure who served as deputy minister for finance in the erstwhile Mysore State government under Chief Minister BD Jatti.

Her father, Dr Jukaku S Tayeb, is a nephrologist who grew up in Bhatkal before moving to the United States.

Sarah and El-Sayed met while studying at the University of Michigan and married in 2006. The couple have two daughters and live in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

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El-Sayed has spoken about his connection with his wife's South Indian family and has jokingly said that after being part of the family for two decades, he might be "more Indian than Arab". The Karnataka connection has added another dimension to the Indian interest in his historic Senate victory.

What Does His Victory Mean For Muslim Representation In US Politics?

El-Sayed's projected win marks a breakthrough for Muslim representation in the US Senate, where no Muslim had previously been elected. His election also places an Egyptian-American progressive Democrat in one of the country's most influential legislative institutions.

While he has acknowledged the historic significance of his victory, El-Sayed has emphasised that his priority is representing the people of Michigan rather than serving only as a symbolic first.

He is scheduled to begin his Senate term in January 2027, when his victory will formally translate into the first Muslim senator taking office in US history.