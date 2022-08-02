e-Paper Get App

US mass shooting: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Washington

The circumstances of the shooting, including whether the victims even knew each other, were being investigated, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Washington: One man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment building located at 15th and F Streets Northeast, Contee said.

All the victims were adult males, Contee said, and those wounded were being treated at area hospitals.

