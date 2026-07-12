US Launches Third Round Of Strikes On Iran After Alleged Attack On Commercial Ship In Strait Of Hormuz: CENTCOM | file pic & X

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

More Than 300 Targets Hit This Week

During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue, as per CENTCOM.

Since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Attack on M/V GFS Galaxy

This comes as earlier in the day, CENTCOM said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

CENTCOM Says Iran 'Failed' to Adhere to MoU

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had "again failed."

"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," said the X post.

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