US Launches ‘Operation Hawkeye Strike’ In Syria After ISIS Attack Kills 3 Americans

Representational image |

The United States has launched a major military operation in Syria targeting the Islamic State (ISIS) following a deadly attack that killed three Americans, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced. The operation, named Operation Hawkeye Strike, was initiated in direct response to the December 13 attack on US forces in the central Syrian city of Palmyra.

In a post on social media platform X, Hegseth said US forces had begun coordinated strikes aimed at eliminating ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites. Issuing a strong warning, he said any group or individual targeting Americans anywhere in the world would face relentless retaliation. “The United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he wrote, calling the Palmyra assault a “savage attack.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The military action follows an attack on a convoy of US and allied Syrian forces in Palmyra, where two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed. Three additional American troops were wounded. According to the US military, the suspected ISIS attacker was later shot dead.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the strikes, stating that ISIS “strongholds” were being targeted. He reiterated his support for Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, claiming the Syrian leadership was fully aligned with Washington’s efforts against the extremist group. Trump issued a blunt warning to militant groups, saying terrorists who attack Americans would be hit “harder than ever before.”

US officials described Operation Hawkeye Strike as a large-scale assault, with approximately 70 targets hit across central Syria. These locations reportedly included ISIS command centres, weapons depots, and logistical infrastructure. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said additional strikes are expected in the coming days.

The operation involved a wide range of military assets, including F-15 Eagle fighter jets, A-10 Thunderbolt ground attack aircraft, and AH-64 Apache helicopters. F-16 fighter jets operating from Jordan and HIMARS rocket artillery systems were also deployed, highlighting the scale and coordination of the offensive.

US-Syria Strikes Improving After Fall Of Bashar Assad’s Regime

The strikes come amid a major shift in US-Syria relations following the fall of former President Bashar Assad’s regime. After decades without diplomatic ties, relations have begun to improve since Assad’s ouster in December 2024. Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Washington last month, marking the first visit by a Syrian head of state to the White House since 1946. The US also lifted sanctions imposed during the Assad era.

Despite ISIS being territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, the group remains active through sleeper cells. The United Nations estimates that between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS fighters are still operating across Syria and Iraq, continuing to pose a serious security threat, as reported by the Associated Press.