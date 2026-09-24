US Laser Weapons Deployed In Strait Of Hormuz Can Be Operated Using Xbox Controllers: Report | X

The US military has begun deploying high-energy laser systems in the Strait of Hormuz, using the technology to counter drones in the Middle East. In an unusual feature of the system, American soldiers operate the weapons with modified Xbox gaming controllers.

According to a report by The New York Post, Donald Trump’s Department of War said the systems can destroy "drones and incoming cruise missiles at a much lower cost than using more expensive kinetic weapons like missiles."

The United States has spent roughly five decades developing directed-energy technology. The systems are now being deployed in operational environments, including the Middle East, while similar technology is also being tested along the country’s southern border.

Laser weapons differ from conventional anti-drone and missile-defence systems because they do not require a separate physical interceptor for every target. This can significantly reduce the cost of individual engagements in certain situations. Despite this advantage, the US military is reportedly spending around $500 million on the programme.

How Do The High-Energy Lasers Work?

The systems work by drawing power from generators or battery packs and converting that energy into photons. These light particles are concentrated into a powerful beam, which can be directed at a specific point on a target and generate enough heat to damage or destroy it.

"We can very specifically track and target drones and put the spot exactly where we want it, [in order] to disable its sensors or kill [explode] the drone itself," Mark Neice, president of Directed Energy Consultants, was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

US Soldiers Use Modified Xbox Controllers

One of the more unexpected aspects of the technology is its control mechanism. Rather than relying on an entirely specialised interface, US military personnel have been using modified Xbox controllers to operate some of the laser systems.

The report said the military believes there is little reason to develop a new control system when the gaming industry has already spent years refining controllers. Its reasoning is that "why reinvent the wheel with a specialised control system where you can just use an Xbox controller or something really similar to do the job?"

Jared Keller, who runs the Laser Wars newsletter, said the deployment of the weapons outside controlled laboratory environments "makes sense", as it allows the technology to be evaluated under real-world conditions.

Referring to the familiarity of gaming controls, Keller said, "If you've shot a Spartan laser in 'Halo', you can probably fire [one of the weapons] in real life."

Laser Weapons Yet To Be Used Against Human Targets

The laser systems have reportedly been used against Mexican cartels and deployed aboard several US Navy vessels operating in the Middle East. However, experts say there is no indication that the technology has so far been used against human targets.

Brent Ziarnick, a senior fellow in defence studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, told The New York Post, "Put enough energy through them and it's possible to have a very good defensive system. You can, conceivably, not have to worry about ammunition stockpiles. It can change military logistics quite a bit."

HELIOS, Boeing Systems And Their Limitations

Despite their potential, portable laser weapons carried by individual soldiers are not expected to become common in the Middle East in the immediate future. The systems currently deployed there are considerably large and heavy, restricting their use largely to naval vessels.

Among these systems are the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) weapons, which can direct a 60-kilowatt laser beam at targets. Boeing has also introduced its Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS), designed to counter Group 3 drones.

The technology nevertheless has limitations. The laser systems require relatively clear atmospheric conditions to work effectively and can face difficulties when confronted with large numbers of drones attacking simultaneously.