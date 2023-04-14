US: Justice Department to seek Supreme Court block on ruling limiting access to abortion medication

Pexels

Delhi: The legal battle over an abortion medication in the U.S. escalated after the Justice Department said that it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ruling that limited the drug’s distribution and made it less accessible.

Drug blocked from being mailed to patients

The ruling, delivered by a federal appeals court on Wednesday, said that the pill mifepristone could temporarily remain available, but it blocked the drug from being mailed to patients and rolled back other steps intended to make the pill easier for patients to access.

As access to abortion has become restricted in the U.S., the market for abortion pills sold outside of the formal health care system has expanded significantly. Tens of thousands of patients have gone online in search of pills in the nine months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Overseas market: If legal access is further restricted, overseas sellers of abortion pills may stand to benefit. The pharmacies, some of which are based in India and Vietnam, offer a convenient — though likely illegal — route for people trying to skirt abortion bans.

Florida: The state legislature passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which would be among the most restrictive in the U.S.