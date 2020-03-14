US judge orders Chelsea Manning's jail release

Despite the release order, the judge upheld the $256,000 in fines she had accrued for refusing to testify.

The judge's order followed the hospitalization of 32-year-old Manning after she attempted suicide at the Virginia detention centre on Wednesday.

Manning had previously indicated that "she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself", her representatives said in a statement.

"Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement."

Manning was responsible for the largest leak in US history, involving hundreds of thousands of classified documents on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as well as diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks.

She was arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 35 years in prison but was released in 2017 after receiving a presidential pardon issued by former President Barack Obama just days before he left office.