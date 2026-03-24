US-Israel-Iran War: Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr Named Iran’s Security Chief After Ali Larijani Killed In Strike

Iran has swiftly appointed Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new Secretary of its Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an Israeli strike last week.

Leadership Cleared At Highest Level

The appointment was confirmed by Iranian officials, stating that Zolqadr’s selection was approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and formalised through a decree by President Masoud Pezeshkian. The swift transition signals Tehran’s urgency to maintain stability within its top security apparatus.

Veteran IRGC Commander Takes Charge

Zolqadr is a seasoned figure within Iran’s military and political establishment. A former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he has held multiple senior roles, including serving as Secretary of the Expediency Council and Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff for Basij affairs.

He also spent years in Iran’s judiciary and previously held key operational roles within the IRGC, bringing decades of experience in defence and internal security.

Larijani’s Death Escalates Tensions

Ali Larijani, a senior conservative leader and former parliament speaker, was killed in a recent Israeli strike, further escalating tensions in the region. Israel had described him as a central figure in Iran’s leadership and security decision-making structure.

His death marked a significant blow to Iran’s political and strategic leadership, prompting an immediate replacement to ensure continuity during the ongoing conflict.

War Context: Strategic Reset Amid Escalation

The leadership reshuffle comes as the US–Israel–Iran conflict enters its fourth week, with rising military activity, targeted strikes, and widening regional fallout. Iran’s move to appoint a veteran security figure underscores the heightened stakes and the need for continuity in national defence planning.