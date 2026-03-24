US-Israel-Iran War Is Mojtaba Khamenei Ready For Talks With US? Here's What Iranian Report Says

A fresh round of reports has suggested a possible diplomatic opening between Iran and the United States, even as Tehran publicly denies any ongoing negotiations.

According to Arab News, which cited Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is prepared to negotiate with Washington. The report refers to a conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US intermediary Steve Witkoff, allegedly cleared at the highest level in Tehran.

Tehran Denies Talks Even As Reports Surface

Despite these claims, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected suggestions of negotiations. A spokesperson said there have been no talks with the US over the past 24 days of what Tehran described as an “unprovoked” US–Israel war.

This contradiction has further deepened uncertainty over whether backchannel diplomacy is actually underway.

Donald Trump Signals Strait Of Hormuz May Reopen Soon

Amid the conflicting narratives, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz a key global oil transit route could reopen “very soon” if ongoing engagements with Iran succeed.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump suggested that the waterway could be “jointly controlled” by the US and Iran, remarking, “Me and the Ayatollah… whoever the next Ayatollah is.”

Strategic Lifeline Under Threat

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling nearly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade. However, the ongoing conflict has turned the route into a high-risk zone, raising concerns over global supply disruptions and price volatility.

US Delays Strikes, Cites ‘Productive Talks’

In a significant move, Donald Trump said he had directed the US Department of War to delay planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure by five days.

In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive conversations” in recent days, describing the discussions as “constructive” and indicating they would continue through the week.

War Enters Fourth Week, Global Concerns Rise

The development comes as the US–Israel–Iran conflict enters its fourth week, with its impact extending beyond West Asia. Escalating hostilities have disrupted supply chains, damaged civilian and energy infrastructure, and heightened concerns over global energy security.

With mixed signals from both sides, the situation remains fluid caught between the possibility of diplomacy and the risk of further escalation.