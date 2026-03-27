US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Flags 'Assassination Plot' Against Top Leaders At UN, Warns Of Threat To Global Peace

Iran has formally raised alarm at the United Nations over media reports alleging that the United States and Israel have identified senior Iranian officials as assassination targets, calling the claims a grave violation of international law and a threat to global stability.

Iran Writes to UN Over Alleged Assassination Plans

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, expressing “deep concern” over reports that senior Iranian leaders are being targeted.

The officials named in the reports include Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

“Threat Remains Real and Ongoing”

In his communication, Iravani cited media reports suggesting that any pause in such plans is only temporary. He warned that the alleged framework indicates a continuing and deliberate threat against Iran’s political leadership.

He described such actions as a “serious violation” of international law and said targeting officials of a sovereign state undermines the foundations of peaceful international relations.

Iran Terms It ‘State Terrorism’

Iran strongly condemned what it called attempts to normalise political assassinations, terming them a form of “state terrorism.” Iravani stressed that any attack on high-ranking officials would constitute a breach of the UN Charter and international human rights law, setting a dangerous global precedent.

Protest Against Gulf Nations

In separate communications, Iran also lodged protests against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, alleging their territories and airspace were used by US and Israeli forces to launch attacks on Iranian soil.

Tehran warned that allowing such actions could attract international responsibility and urged these nations to prevent further use of their territory against Iran.

Iran Asserts Right to Self-Defence

While reiterating respect for the sovereignty of these countries, Iran asserted its right to take “all necessary and appropriate measures,” including self-defence, to protect its territorial integrity and political independence.

Conflict Enters Fourth Week

The developments come as the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth week, with tensions showing little sign of easing.

Earlier, Donald Trump indicated a possible pause in strikes after Iran reportedly sought a temporary halt. While a seven-day pause was initially proposed, Trump extended it to 10 days until April 6. However, military operations by US-Israel forces continue.

IRGC Launches Fresh Wave of Attacks

Amid escalating hostilities, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the 83rd wave of its “Operation True Promise 4,” targeting key US and Israeli military installations with advanced missiles and drones.