 US-Israel-Iran War: China Offers To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Iran, Lebanon, Jordan & Iraq
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US-Israel-Iran War: China Offers To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Iran, Lebanon, Jordan & Iraq

China has announced emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq following the escalating conflict triggered by Israeli and US strikes on Iran. Beijing expressed deep sympathy for the affected civilians and called for peace and a ceasefire. Meanwhile, reports claim Iranian official Ali Larijani was among those targeted in a recent Israeli strike.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
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Chinese President Xi Jinping |

Over a fortnight after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran on February 28, escalating into a full-fledged war and heightening tensions in the Middle East, China on Tuesday announced it would provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq in an effort to ease the suffering of civilians. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Beijing’s decision.

Briefing the media, Lin said, “The ongoing conflict has inflicted an excruciating humanitarian disaster on the people of Iran and other regional countries. China deeply sympathises with people in the affected nations, and our hearts go out to them.”

“China will continue to do its best to promote peace and a ceasefire, facilitate the early restoration of regional peace and stability, and prevent the humanitarian crisis from spreading,” he added.

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Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Iranian security official Ali Larijani was among the targets struck by Israel in Iran last night.

This comes just three days after he was seen walking in Tehran and speaking openly to the media, saying Iran would defeat Israel and the United States.

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