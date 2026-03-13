Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Airstrike | X

What exactly triggered the ferocious joint assault by the United States and Israel on Iran? While the official narrative points to a perceived stalemate in nuclear negotiations, the timeline suggests a more calculated—or perhaps reactionary—motive. Although Omani-mediated talks were ongoing, President Donald Trump appeared to abandon diplomacy in favour of immediate military action.

On February 26, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva for a third round of negotiations. Despite Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi’s assessment that "substantial progress" had been made and technical talks were scheduled for March 2, the window for peace slammed shut.

It is now widely believed that even as his envoys sat at the table in Geneva, Trump had already finalised the order for war. His apparent displeasure with the pace of negotiations served as the public catalyst for the strikes, despite the lack of any immediate nuclear threat from Tehran.

Two prevailing theories attempt to explain this sudden shift.

The Trojan Horse strategy theory suggests the negotiations were a diplomatic smokescreen designed to buy time. By keeping Iran at the table, the US could quietly manoeuver the USS Gerald R Ford carrier group into an offensive strike position. The carrier group reached its station on February 27 and the bombardment began less than 24 hours later.

Another, which is an urgent political diversion, to protect the US president is a more controversial theory that focusses on domestic pressures. On February 26, The Guardian published a high-stakes report detailing uncorroborated but damaging allegations against President Trump found in withheld FBI memos. Precisely 48 hours after these headlines broke, the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, leading many to question if the campaign was timed to eclipse a mounting political crisis at home.

Understanding the timing requires looking at how these two parallel timelines—one of legal transparency and one of military escalation—collided on the final weekend of February.

What was in the "missing" files report?

The controversy began with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of millions of investigative documents by the Department of Justice (DOJ). While 3.5 million pages were released on January 30, investigative journalists and members of Congress soon identified gaps. By February 24, House Oversight Democrats launched an investigation into whether specific memos involving President Trump had been suppressed.

On February 26, The Guardian published a bombshell report revealing they had obtained three "missing" FBI Form 302 reports. These documents memorialised four interviews from 2019 with a woman who alleged she was sexually abused by Trump in the early 1980s.

According to The Guardian: "Three memos that describe four interviews conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2019 contain explicit but unsubstantiated claims that Donald Trump sexually abused a woman when she was a minor in the early 1980s with the assistance of Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Guardian review of those documents."

The White House immediately dismissed these reports as a "hoax" and "sensationalist claims" that had been previously vetted and deemed unfounded by the FBI.

How did the military timeline develop?

While the domestic fallout from the report was peaking, a military operation was already in its final stages of planning. According to reports, the strikes were originally scheduled for as early as February 25 but were delayed twice—first for a diplomatic meeting in Geneva and then to wait for intelligence confirming the location of the Iranian leadership.

The final "go" order was given by President Trump on board Air Force One at 3:38 PM on February 27, as the plane descended toward Corpus Christi, Texas. The order was brief: "Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck."

By early the next morning, nearly 900 joint US-Israeli strikes were carried out, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Air Force General Dan Caine said that the timing was tied to a window of opportunity to target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top leaders before they could move to secure bunkers. This "daylight strike" logic was presented as a necessity of modern warfare, though the proximity to the Epstein revelations has sparked intense debate over whether the operation served as a "wag the dog" distraction. It has to be noted here that the Pentagon rarely opts for a daylight strike.

Why the operation was launched 48 hours after the report

The proximity of the two events has led to two competing explanations. The administration and military maintain that the timing was purely strategic. They argue that the window to "decapitate" the Iranian leadership—targeting Khamenei and top nuclear scientists before they could enter secure bunkers—was a fleeting opportunity that appeared on February 28.

The reaction has been split along sharp partisan and strategic lines. Supporters of the administration argue that the military buildup had been underway for months and that national security cannot be paused for news cycles. They point to the 47 years of Iranian aggression as the true "Why."

However, the political benefits of the timing cannot be overlooked as well. The launch of a major war effectively shifted the global news cycle away from the "missing" Epstein memos and toward the "Second Iran War." As Republican Robert Garcia noted: "There is definitely, in my opinion, evidence of a cover-up happening... The FBI clearly investigated, and now those documents are gone."

How the media lens shifted

The transition in the global news cycle was nearly instantaneous, effectively erasing the Epstein files from the front pages within hours.

On February 27, global news was dominated by The Guardian report with hardly anything that could insulate the image of the US president. However, as the first reports of explosions in Tehran surfaced on February 28, the narrative underwent a radical transformation. Soon the focus shifted from the historical allegations of a single survivor to the immediate, kinetic reality of the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and its aftermath.

By the time buildings in Tehran turned to rubbles and Iran could absorb the shock of the death of its Supreme Leader, the headlines on Epstein files staining President Trump's image disappeared in the same speed as fast as the Israel-fired Blue Sparrow missile that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.