US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Airstrikes Hit Tehran's Sharif University Of Technology, Linked To Weapons Programme | Video | X @Omid_M

Dubai: A series of airstrikes early Monday morning on Iran's capital targeted the Sharif University of Technology.

Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus.

It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes.

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Multiple countries over the years have sanctioned the university for its work with the military, particularly on Iran's ballistic missile programme, which is controlled by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Guard and other security forces have been using secondary sites as rally points as their bases have come under repeated attack during the war.

Explosions rang out into the night. The sound of low-flying fighter jets could be heard off and on for hours.

Meanwhile, the state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran.

It wasn't unclear what the target of the strike was.

Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn't discussed its materiel losses.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)