 US-Iran Tensions: Three Tankers Hit in Strait Of Hormuz As Drone Attacks Escalate
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US-Iran Tensions: Three Tankers Hit in Strait Of Hormuz As Drone Attacks Escalate

Three tankers were struck on Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, the British military said, marking the latest attacks on vessels in the strategic oil-shipping route. The third ship was hit by a drone, sustaining minor damage with no injuries reported. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre, the vessel continued its journey after the attack.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
US-Iran Tensions: Three Tankers Hit in Strait Of Hormuz As Drone Attacks Escalate
US-Iran Tensions: Three Tankers Hit in Strait Of Hormuz As Drone Attacks Escalate | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dubai: The British military said three tankers were struck Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest attacks targeting vessels moving through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said a third ship was hit by a drone in the critical oil-shipping waterway, where two other tankers had been attacked earlier in the day.

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The third ship sustained minor damage, with no one injured, and continued on its way, the UKMTO said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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