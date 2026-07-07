US-Iran Tensions: Three Tankers Hit in Strait Of Hormuz As Drone Attacks Escalate | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dubai: The British military said three tankers were struck Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest attacks targeting vessels moving through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said a third ship was hit by a drone in the critical oil-shipping waterway, where two other tankers had been attacked earlier in the day.

The third ship sustained minor damage, with no one injured, and continued on its way, the UKMTO said.

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