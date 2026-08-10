US-Iran Tensions Rise As Trump Rejects Compensation Plea & Issues Counter-Claims | X

Washington, DC [US], August 10: US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected Iran's demand for financial compensation over damages incurred during the US-Israeli military operations in the country, asserting that Tehran must instead be held accountable for casualties resulting from its own actions.

Taking to Truth Social, the US President noted that Iranian representatives were seeking compensation for damage caused during the "last five months Military Conflict", which he stated erupted after Iran refused to give up its nuclear weapons ambition.

Trump rejects Iran's demand

Describing Iran's demand for compensation as an "interesting idea", Trump indicated that he would present a counter-demand during future diplomatic negotiations.

The US President stated that Tehran must face claims for financial restitution over casualties and injuries caused by attacks linked to Iran, including the 2000 USS Cole bombing and several other regional incidents.

"I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump made specific reference to Iran's late military commander Qassem Soleimani, alleging that Tehran's leadership was involved in conflicts that led to thousands of fatalities. Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike authorised by Trump in 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq.

Counter-claims and negotiations

Extending the scope of his counter-claim, Trump also demanded compensation for the families of protesters who, he alleged, were killed by the Iranian regime over the past five decades. He further claimed that 52,000 people had lost their lives over the course of the last five months.

Confirming his stance, the US President stated that he has instructed American negotiators to integrate these conditions into all upcoming diplomatic talks with Tehran.

"I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations," Trump wrote.

The counter-demand follows Tehran linking war reparation claims to conditions for a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, alongside the lifting of US sanctions and the end of naval blockades.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran's ability to disrupt commercial shipping through the strategically important waterway has constrained American strategic options, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report noted that sporadic missile and drone attacks have severely impacted commercial maritime traffic while triggering mounting concerns across global markets.

Although US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the maritime corridor was open, commercial shipping activity across the region remained heavily disrupted. Trump also issued warnings of a "massive bombing campaign" against Tehran, though the report indicated that Iranian authorities appeared prepared for an extended conflict.

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Iran maintains its position

Underscoring Tehran's firm stance, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Washington agreed to all of Tehran's conditions, including financial restitution for war damage.

The statement followed earlier remarks by Iranian security chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who called for an end to the "war and aggression" against Iran alongside its regional allies across Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq.

Reiterating its position, the Guards declared that the maritime transit route would continue to serve as a "theatre of war" until the US met all of Iran's stipulations in full.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)