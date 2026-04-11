US-Iran Talks: Why JD Vance’s Plane Swapped 'Air Force Two' for 'SAM095' Enroute To Islamabad

The US Air Force flying US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad | Screenshot from Flightradar24

The awaited arrival of US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad marks a key moment in global diplomacy, specifically aimed at cooling of tensions between the United States and Iran. While the diplomatic mission itself is the primary focus, aviation enthusiasts quickly identified a tactical shift in the vice president's transit. Instead of the standard "Air Force Two" call sign typically reserved for the vice president, his aircraft appeared on tracking screens as SAM095. This change reflects a calculated move by the US Air Force to prioritise operational security over traditional protocol during a mission of extreme sensitivity.

Decoding call sign shift

A call sign is essentially the digital nameplate an aircraft uses to identify itself to air traffic control and other planes. While "Air Force Two" is a prestigious and instantly recognisable identifier, it also acts as a beacon for anyone monitoring global flight paths.

In the context of high-stakes negotiations in a volatile region, officials opted for the Special Air Mission (SAM) designation. By using SAM095, the military reduces the immediate "searchability" of the flight, making it less of a target for digital tracking and adding a layer of discretion to the vice president's movements as he enters Pakistani airspace.

The US Air Force flying US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad | Screenshot from Flightradar24

Flight data and visuals

Screenshots from Flightradar24 offer a rare glimpse into the coordination required for such a trip. The above image confirms that aircraft registration 98-0001, a Boeing C-32A, was operating as SAM095. At approximately 04:15 UTC, the aircraft was positioned near Samarkand, Uzbekistan, maintaining a trajectory toward Islamabad with an estimated arrival time of 10:27 AM local time (10:57 AM IST). The C-32A is a specially configured version of the Boeing 757-200, designed specifically to provide safe and reliable transportation for the Vice President and other high-ranking cabinet members.

Strategy of second aircraft

The second screenshot reveals a critical component of US executive transport: the presence of a "shadow" aircraft. Operating under the call sign SAM091, aircraft registration 98-0002 was flying a nearly identical path just behind SAM095. This dual-aircraft strategy serves two purposes. First, it provides an immediate backup in case of mechanical failure. Second, it creates a "shell game" in the sky, complicating the efforts of any adversary to determine exactly which aircraft is carrying the Vice President. This redundant security measure is standard for missions involving high-risk environments or unprecedented global stakes.

The shadow aircraft of the US Air Force flying ahead of SAM095 | Screenshot from Flightradar24

Context of Islamabad talks

The reason for such heightened security is the mission's objective, which is, face-to-face negotiations between US and Iran. Vice President Vance is leading a delegation to meet with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss a potential de-escalation of regional conflict.

With the world watching and the regional dynamics incredibly fluid, every detail—from the choice of a neutral meeting ground in Islamabad to the obfuscation of a flight call sign—highlights the gravity of these talks. The transition from "Air Force Two" to SAM095 is a clear signal that, for this mission, the priority is the safety of the delegation and the success of the peace process.