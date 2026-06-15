US-Iran Peace Deal To Be Signed On June 19 In Switzerland, Announces Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif After Donald Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen

US-Iran Peace Deal To Be Signed On June 19 In Switzerland, Announces Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | AI

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that the official signing ceremony for the peace agreement between the United States and Iran will be held in Switzerland on June 19, following what he described as intensive diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending months of military tensions in the region.

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In a statement posted on X, Sharif said both nations had agreed to the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. He added that mediators would facilitate a series of meetings ahead of the signing ceremony to prepare the groundwork for technical discussions and implementation of the agreement.

Sharif thanked the governments of the United States and Iran for their commitment to diplomacy and also acknowledged the role played by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in facilitating the negotiations. He described the agreement as a significant step towards restoring stability in the region after months of escalating conflict.

Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump declared that Washington and Tehran had completed a deal that would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade imposed during the conflict.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump said in a social media post, describing the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Trump further announced that he was authorising the immediate reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial portion of the world's seaborne oil trade passes.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” Trump wrote.

Trump Calls Peace Deal A Historic Achievement

In another post, the US President hailed the agreement as a historic achievement, saying it would bring peace and security to the wider Middle East region.

The Strait of Hormuz had emerged as a focal point of tensions between Washington and Tehran in recent months, with disruptions to maritime traffic triggering concerns over global energy supplies and causing volatility in international oil markets.

The reported peace agreement is expected to ease fears of a broader regional conflict and restore normal shipping operations through one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Further details regarding the terms of the agreement and implementation roadmap are expected in the coming days ahead of the formal signing ceremony in Switzerland.