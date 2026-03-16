US-Iran-Israel War: 'President Donald Trump Right To Demand Help Securing Strait Of Hormuz,' Says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt | VIDEO

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defends President Donald Trump’s call for global support to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict with Iran. | X

Washington, Mar 16: The White House on Monday defended President Donald Trump's demand that other countries help secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

White House backs Trump’s call for international support

Trump's top spokeswoman, when asked why other nations that were neither consulted nor involved should put their troops in danger to secure the Strait of Hormuz, argued that other countries were benefiting directly from Trump's attempt to disarm the Iranian regime.

“This is something not just the United States but the entire Western world has agreed with for many, many years,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

In an interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explains how Trump is begging for help from NATO and Gulf allies in opening up the energy-critical Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices continue to skyrocket in the U.S. as the war in Iran drags on. pic.twitter.com/kP5pyAnDj4 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 16, 2026

“So I think the president is absolutely right to call on these countries to do more to help the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz so that we can stop this terrorist regime from restricting the free flow of energy,” she said.

Trump seeks clarity from China before Beijing summit

Separately, Trump signalled in a Sunday interview with the Financial Times that “we'd like to know” before he leaves for a late-March summit in Beijing whether China will help secure the strait because of its reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

“We may delay,” he said in the interview.

Yet calling off the face-to-face visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping could have its own major economic consequences as relations between the two superpowers remain fraught over tariffs and other issues.

Treasury secretary downplays speculation over trip

In a CNBC interview on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said any delay would not be due to disputes over the strait and explicitly urged investors not to react negatively should Trump put off his trip.

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“If the meeting for some reason is rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics,” Bessent said from Paris, where he was meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for a new round of trade talks that were meant to pave the way for the trip.

“The president wants to remain in D.C. to coordinate the war effort and that, you know, travelling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal,” he said.

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