US House of Representatives votes to curb Donald Trump war power on Iran

Washington: The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran without congressional approval.

The Democrat-controlled House voted 224 to 194 to pass the resolution on Thursday, roughly along the party line, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution directs the President to terminate the use of US military to engage in hostilities in or against Iran, unless he gets authorization from Congress or the use of force was necessary.

The vote came days after the January 3 drone attack ordered by Trump killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which has raised fears of an uncontrolled conflict between Washington and Tehran.