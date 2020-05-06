US guard murdered over mask argument

A woman in the US state of Michigan has been charged along with her husband and son with killing a security guard who refused her daughter entry to a shop because she was not wearing a face mask, a media report said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old victim, Calvin Munerlyn, was shot in the back of the head on May 1 at the Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, one of the hardest-hit US states by the coronavirus pandemic, said the BBC report.

He was attacked after telling 45-year-old Sharmel Teague's daughter she could not come into the shop without a state-mandated mask. Sharmel's husband, Larry Teague, 44, and son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, are accused of going to the store shortly afterwards and fatally attacking Munerlyn.

Sharmel Teague has been arrested, but the two other suspects remain at large.

All three face first-degree premeditated murder and firearms charges.

Larry Teague is also charged with violating the governor's order requiring face coverings inside stores in order to prevent coronavirus transmission.