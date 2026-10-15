US Governor Brian P Kemp Mistakes Indian Warships For American Vessels In US Navy 251st Anniversary Post

US Governor Brian P Kemp Mistakes Indian Warships For American Vessels In US Navy Anniversary Post | X

Every year, the US celebrates Navy Day on October 13. This year, the United States Navy turned 251 on Tuesday, October 13.

The milestone of completing 251 years drew official tributes, including a presidential message. But on Tuesday, something else made the headlines. US Governor Brian P Kemp posted a message on X with an image of three sleek grey warships steaming in formation. At first, the post seemed routine, but a closer look revealed that the vessels were not American; instead, they were Indian. It sparked attention on social media after appearing to mistake Indian naval vessels for American warships in a post commemorating the anniversary of the United States Navy.

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US Governor Brian P Kemp uses Indian Navy warship photo

Governor Brian P Kemp of Georgia shared a post to commemorate the 251st anniversary of the US Navy on October 13, 2026. Sharing the photos of three sleek grey warships steaming in formation, he wrote on X, "From the early days of our nation's founding, the Navy has stood watch over our country and defended freedom across the seas. On its birthday, we salute the sailors whose service, sacrifice, and courage carry that legacy forward."

However, the image accompanying the message turned out to be mistaken for Indian naval vessels rather than ships belonging to the US Navy. According to reports, Dave Brown and military observers pointed out this blunder.

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About US Navy Day

The United States Navy traces its origins to October 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorised the creation of a naval force during the American Revolutionary War. The date is observed annually as the US Navy's birthday, celebrating the service's history and the contributions of its personnel.

India, meanwhile, has one of the world's largest naval forces and plays a significant role in maritime security across the Indian Ocean region.

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A repetitive mistake

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2025, the US Navy’s SEAL Museum posted an image of a Russian missile cruiser to mark the US Navy’s 250th birthday. Meanwhile, several elected representatives and public accounts used images of Indian and Russian Navy warships to mark the service’s birthday.