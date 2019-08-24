US, France and China mourn Arun Jaitley's death

New Delhi: The Ambassadors of the US, France, China and Germany condoled the death of former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 after prolonged illness at the AIIMS here on Saturday.

"It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley. He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the US-India relationship. May he rest in peace," tweeted US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.

Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India, said: "Sad to learn that former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased and his family." French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: "On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Arun Jaitley. "As the nation mourns its former Finance Minister and one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief."

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner called Jaitley "a great leader and an exponent of Indo-German relations". "Our condolences to his family and loved ones," he said. The United States Mission in India on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arjun Jaitley, while noting his contribution in improving the economic ties between Washington and New Delhi.

"The United States Mission in India grieves with the people of India on the loss of former Minister Arun Jaitley. He will be remembered for his long and distinguished service to India" a statement released by the embassy read.

The embassy noted Jaitley's contribution in initiating and implementing major economic reforms in India such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as the efforts and measures taken towards combating corruption and improving the ease of doing business. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday expressed grief over the death of India's former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who breathed his last at the age of 66.

"Deeply saddened to learn the passing away of Arun Jaitley, a senior BJP leader, Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister of India. Heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Government and people of India and the bereaved family members," Oli tweeted.

The European Union's envoy in India Tomasz Kozlowski said: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family, the people and the government of India. The country has lost one of its most respected leaders and statesmen." The United Kingdom's mission here also conveyed heartfelt condolences to Jaitley's family, friends and supporters at "this difficult time".