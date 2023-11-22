US Foiled Plot To Kill Khalistani Terrorist Pannun, Issues Warning To India: Report

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | File Image

Washington DC: In an explosive report, The Financial Times claimed that the Indian government earlier this year planned to eliminate Sikh separatist and the self-proclaimed founder of the banned terror-designated group Sikh For Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and that the US foiled an attack on the separatist group leader. The report also claimed that the US warned New Delhi against carrying out any such plans.

Though the report did not elicit any reaction or response from the authorities in India, it soon became the talking point on social media. The bureau chief of The Washinton Post, Gerry Shih, took to X and wrote about the "scoop" by the Financial Times journalist Demetri.

According to the report, the attempt was made this summer and was foiled by the US agencies, following which India was also warned about the incident.

"US uncovers plot to kill Sikh separatist on American soil. Warns India about concerns over possible government involvement before Canadian PM Trudeau says India possibly linked to murder of another Sikh in Vancouver," claimed the journalist who filed the report for The Financial Times.

Earlier reports of Pannun's death proved to be incorrect

In July this year, there were reports that SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is often seen issuing threats to India and Indian officials abroad, had died in an accident on the highway between the Los Angeles and California. However, the reports proved to be false.

Issue of killings of Sikh Separatists in Canada

The report brings back memories of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing in the House of Commons earlier this year that Canada had proof that "agents of the Indian government" were involved in the killing of Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, Trudeau could not furnish any proof for his claims and the Indian government categorically denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and false."

Pannun issues fresh threat in new video

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on Wednesday (November 22), released a fresh video over threats to the Air India flights on December 1 at Toronto and Vancouver international airports in Canada.

NIA raids 14 places in Punjab and Haryana in SFJ case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held raids at the 14 premises of suspects in Punjab and Haryana for having links to banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.