US First Lady Jill Biden to visit Romania and Slovakia, will meet Ukrainian refugees

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to show support to Ukrainian refugees, meet with US military personnel deployed overseas, and hold official meetings, media reported on Monday, citing the White House.

She will meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, US service members and embassy personnel, her office said Monday.

"On Mother's Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin's war," Biden's office said.

The first lady's visit is the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it.

Jill Biden in Romania will pay a visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on the following day and depart for Bucharest on May 7 to hold meetings with the country's government officials and humanitarian workers, CNN reported.

The report added that Jill Biden will travel to Bratislava on May 7 to meet with the US embassy staff before leaving for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke in the country's east, where the first lady will express support to displaced Ukrainians.

On May 9, the first lady will meet with Slovakian officials before her departure to the US, according to the report.

More than 5.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

