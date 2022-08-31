e-Paper Get App

US: Feds cite efforts to ''obstruct'' probe of docs at Donald Trump home

The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 09:54 AM IST
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after speaking in New York on April 19, 2016. Donald Trump scored a crucial victory in the Republican primary in his home state of New York on April 19, advancing his bid to clinch the party's presidential nomination, US networks projected. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD |

Washington: The US Justice Department has said it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In the filing, the Justice Department said FBI agents had "uncovered multiple sources of evidence" indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

