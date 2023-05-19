US: Ex-Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton arrested 3rd time for stealing luggage from DC airport

An ex-nuclear official, Samuel Brinton, who previously served in the Biden Administration before being fired last year in connection with multiple luggage thefts was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department at their home in Rockville, Maryland, US.
Brinton, who identifies as non-binary person, is in police custody. According to a media report citing Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, Brinton will be charged with grand larceny after they were caught stealing and possessing property stolen from Ronald Reagan International Airport near Washington DC in February 2023.
Arrested on the heels of Las Vegas Airport Theft
One of the victims is the Tanzanian fashion designer, Asya Khamsin, whose designer clothing theft brought the matter to light once again. Their arrest, as a fugitive from justice, comes barely a month after Brinton pleaded no contest at a hearing where they were caught stealing the luggage of another woman at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. They paid the woman back and got a suspended jail sentence of 180 days.
The former nuclear official had also agreed to an evaluation of their mental health after a similar theft in September 2022 that occurred at Minneapolis Airport.
Asya Khamsin’s testimony
The Tanzanian fashion designer’s lawyer, Peter Hansen, said that his client was the source of the information on the clothes found at Brinton’s house after she shared pictures of them wearing her designs that were stolen in 2018.
Her designs, which were handmade, had been shipped to Washington DC to be showcased by her in a fashion show. Khamsin denied directly accusing Brinton but did not know how the designs were obtained by them.
