US embassy in Kabul issues security alert, asks Americans to 'leave airport immediately'; watch video

United States embassy issued a security alert few hours ago asking its citizens to 'leave airport immediately amid security threats.

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately", the notification read.

Meanwhile, the United States forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert on Saturday for more attacks after an ISIL-affiliated suicide bombing killed at least 175 people. Thirteen US service members and 162 Afghans died in the attack outside Kabul airport.

“The unmanned air strike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” Captain Bill Urban of the US Central Command said in a statement. “We know of no civilian casualties”.

US forces are working under heightened security amid threats of another attack as they pressed ahead with the evacuation from Kabul's airport after the deadly suicide bombing killed hundreds, including American troops. US military officials said that some gates were closed and other security measures put in place.

With mere days left before the August 31 evacuation deadline, thousands have flocked to the only exit point in the country, desperate to flee the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, despite close links between terrorist groups Taliban and Haqqani Network, the US State Department on Friday (local time) said that they are two separate entities.

During a press briefing, when US State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about sharing information regarding the security of Kabul airport with the Taliban and whether it was extended to Haqqani Network, Mr Price replied, "The Taliban and Haqqani Network are two separate entities."

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:53 PM IST