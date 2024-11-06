 US Elections Results 2024: Fox News Projects Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Elections Results 2024: Fox News Projects Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States

US Elections Results 2024: Fox News Projects Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States

The official counting of votes is still underway. If Trump bags this historic victory then it makes him the only second president in US history, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to return to office after a defeat.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
US Elections Results 2024: Fox News Projects Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States |

In a remarkable turn of events amid the electoral battle in US, Fox News projected that former President Donald Trump won the presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris, securing a second nonconsecutive term in the White House.

However, the official counting of votes is still underway. If Trump bags this historic victory then it makes him the only second president in US history, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to return to office after a defeat.

Trump’s political journey has been eventful. First elected in 2016, he triumphed over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with a pledge to "Make America Great Again." However, he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined to reclaim the presidency, Trump launched his 2024 campaign shortly after the 2022 midterms, reenergizing his slogan to “Make America Great Once Again.”

FPJ Shorts
CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings
CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings
US Election Results 2024: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media After Reports Of Donald Trump's Victory
US Election Results 2024: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media After Reports Of Donald Trump's Victory
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here

Republicans Bag All Swing States

The 2024 election hinged on seven crucial battleground states: Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. These swing states, known for their balanced support for Democrats and Republicans, became the focal point of both campaigns, with both candidates vying for the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

Read Also
US Presidential Election 2024: What Are Swing States? How Do They Affect The Prez Race?
article-image

As vote counting began, Trump quickly secured wins in Georgia and North Carolina. He also maintained strong leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. Pennsylvania, with the highest electoral votes among these swing states, initially leaned towards Harris before Trump overtook her with a 3-point lead. By holding solid leads in key states, Trump managed to surpass Harris, overcoming the Democrats' 2020 hold on six of these states.

If Trump ultimately captures all seven battleground states, it would mark a major reversal from 2020 and deliver a decisive victory to the Republicans. This would signal a powerful mandate for Trump and a significant shift in American political sentiment. As of the current projections, Trump has bagged 267 electoral votes, while Harris stands at 214, with both striving to reach the 270-vote threshold.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

God Spared My Life For A Reason To A Star Is Born – Elon: 10 Things Donald Trump Said In Victory...

God Spared My Life For A Reason To A Star Is Born – Elon: 10 Things Donald Trump Said In Victory...

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump Returns To White House Which May Upset World Order; Good Omen...

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump Returns To White House Which May Upset World Order; Good Omen...

US Election Results 2024: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media After Reports Of Donald Trump's Victory

US Election Results 2024: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media After Reports Of Donald Trump's Victory

US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project...

US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project...

PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory