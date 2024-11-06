US Elections Results 2024: Fox News Projects Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States |

In a remarkable turn of events amid the electoral battle in US, Fox News projected that former President Donald Trump won the presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris, securing a second nonconsecutive term in the White House.

However, the official counting of votes is still underway. If Trump bags this historic victory then it makes him the only second president in US history, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to return to office after a defeat.

#USAElection2024 | Fox News projects Donald Trump wins the presidential election 2024 pic.twitter.com/IJz6OU7bi7 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Trump’s political journey has been eventful. First elected in 2016, he triumphed over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with a pledge to "Make America Great Again." However, he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined to reclaim the presidency, Trump launched his 2024 campaign shortly after the 2022 midterms, reenergizing his slogan to “Make America Great Once Again.”

Republicans Bag All Swing States

The 2024 election hinged on seven crucial battleground states: Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. These swing states, known for their balanced support for Democrats and Republicans, became the focal point of both campaigns, with both candidates vying for the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

As vote counting began, Trump quickly secured wins in Georgia and North Carolina. He also maintained strong leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. Pennsylvania, with the highest electoral votes among these swing states, initially leaned towards Harris before Trump overtook her with a 3-point lead. By holding solid leads in key states, Trump managed to surpass Harris, overcoming the Democrats' 2020 hold on six of these states.

If Trump ultimately captures all seven battleground states, it would mark a major reversal from 2020 and deliver a decisive victory to the Republicans. This would signal a powerful mandate for Trump and a significant shift in American political sentiment. As of the current projections, Trump has bagged 267 electoral votes, while Harris stands at 214, with both striving to reach the 270-vote threshold.