US Drone Firm Powerus Signs MoU With Pakistan Army; Trump Sons’ Link Draws Attention

A US drone maker’s agreement with the Pakistan Army has drawn attention after the company confirmed an initial order for unmanned aerial systems, while its upcoming merger with a firm backed by US President Donald Trump’s sons has added another layer of interest to the deal.

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Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich told Reuters that the company had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Army in Islamabad on Wednesday. The agreement includes an initial order for Powerus systems, although the company has not disclosed the number of drones involved or the financial value of the order.

Velicovich cited security sensitivities and confidentiality concerns for withholding details about the technology. He said the agreement falls within the category of unmanned aerial systems. Powerus develops aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial applications.

Trump sons hold stake

The deal has also attracted attention because Powerus is expected to merge with publicly traded Aureus Greenway Holdings in early October. Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump hold a stake in Aureus through the investment fund American Ventures. Regulatory filings indicate that the fund is expected to have a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger.

Pakistan military confirms meeting

Pakistan's military said a Powerus delegation led by Velicovich met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and discussed defence procurement, production and long-term capacity building. However, its statement did not mention the MoU or the initial order.

Company rejects influence suggestions

Powerus executives have rejected suggestions that the Trump family’s investment influenced the company’s contracts. A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr said he had no role in the company’s management or in the negotiation or execution of the Pakistan deal. The White House also said there were no conflicts of interest.