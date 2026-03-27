US Deploys Uncrewed Drone Speedboats Against Iran, Pentagon Confirms First Combat Use

Washington, DC: In a significant escalation of its military strategy, the United States has confirmed deploying uncrewed drone speedboats in operations against Iran, marking the first acknowledged use of such vessels in an active conflict.

Pentagon Confirms First-Ever Combat Deployment

The Pentagon revealed that these uncrewed surface vessels are now being used for patrol missions in sensitive maritime zones linked to Iran. This is the first time Washington has officially confirmed their deployment in a live conflict scenario.

The report mentioned, the drone speedboats are designed to carry out real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering, while also being capable of launching precision or kamikaze-style strikes. Their deployment is aimed at enhancing operational reach while minimising risks to US personnel.

Responding to queries from Reuters, Pentagon spokesperson Tim Hawkins confirmed that uncrewed vessels developed by Maryland-based BlackSea known as the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) have been deployed for patrol missions as part of the US campaign against Iran, termed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Hawkins stated that US forces continue to utilise unmanned systems across the Middle East, with the GARC platform logging over 450 operational hours and covering more than 2,200 nautical miles during maritime patrols. He declined to disclose details of other systems in use, while BlackSea did not comment.

Previously Undisclosed Use Comes to Light

The development had not been reported earlier, highlighting the covert nature of the programme. As per Reuters, the confirmation comes amid rising tensions and increased military activity in the region.

Despite Past Setbacks, Programme Moves Forward

The move is particularly notable given the US Navy’s long-standing challenges in developing and deploying a reliable fleet of uncrewed vessels. Technical issues and delays had slowed progress, but the current deployment suggests a renewed push to integrate autonomous systems into frontline operations.

Strategic Shift in Naval Warfare

The use of drone speedboats signals a broader shift towards autonomous and unmanned warfare, allowing the US to maintain a persistent maritime presence while reducing human risk in high-threat environments.