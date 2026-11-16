US Deploys 3rd Aircraft Carrier In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions; Tehran Says It Remains In 'State Of War'

Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier

The United States has deployed a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, further strengthening its naval presence in the region amid escalating tensions with Iran. The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations on Sunday, November 15, 2026, joining two other American carrier groups already operating in the region.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the deployment comes as US forces continue enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran, meanwhile, has maintained that it remains in a "state of war" with Washington, signalling that tensions between the two countries remain unresolved.

USS Theodore Roosevelt Joins Two Other US Aircraft Carriers

The USS Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, which have been operating in the Arabian Sea. The arrival brings three US aircraft carrier strike groups into the wider Middle East operational theatre.

The carrier groups are part of a larger American naval deployment involving more than 20 US Navy vessels tasked with enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports.

The concentration of three aircraft carriers marks a significant show of American naval strength in the region. Such a deployment is particularly notable as it represents the first time since the 2003 Iraq War that three US aircraft carriers have operated in the region simultaneously, according to Hindustan Times.

However, it remains unclear how long all three carrier strike groups will continue operating in the region.

US Naval Blockade Continues To Restrict Iranian Trade

The deployment comes amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with Washington maintaining restrictions on maritime activity linked to Iranian ports.

The blockade is aimed at restricting Iran's oil exports and maritime trade, putting further economic pressure on Tehran. US officials have previously claimed that the restrictions have deprived Iran of billions of dollars in potential crude oil revenue.

The expanded naval presence is also significant amid continued tensions surrounding shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important passage for global energy supplies.

Iran Says It Remains In 'State Of War' With US

Responding to the latest developments, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran was preparing for three possible scenarios in its dealings with Washington: diplomacy, an economic blockade or military aggression.

Speaking in a televised interview with state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Gharibabadi said Iran did not consider itself to be in a situation of neither war nor peace.

"My personal belief is that from a legal perspective, we are still in a state of war and not in a neither-war-nor-peace situation," he said.

He also accused Washington of repeatedly failing to honour its diplomatic commitments, claiming that such actions had eroded Tehran's trust in the United States.

Tehran Lists Conditions For Any Agreement With Washington

Gharibabadi said any potential agreement with the US would need to address several Iranian demands, including a permanent end to hostilities and the removal of the naval blockade.

Tehran has also called for the resolution of issues concerning its frozen assets and the lifting of certain sanctions, including restrictions affecting its oil sector.

The latest developments come amid continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. With American naval forces maintaining a strong presence in the region and Iran warning that it remains in a state of war, the possibility of further escalation remains a concern.