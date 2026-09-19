 US, Denmark & Greenland To Sign Arctic Security Deal At UN General Assembly Next Week
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US, Denmark & Greenland To Sign Arctic Security Deal At UN General Assembly Next Week

The Danish government has confirmed that the US, Denmark and Greenland are expected to sign an Arctic security agreement during next week’s UN General Assembly. The deal recognises Greenland’s sovereignty and right to self-determination but still requires parliamentary approval before taking effect.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
US, Denmark & Greenland To Sign Arctic Security Deal At UN General Assembly Next Week
US, Denmark & Greenland To Sign Arctic Security Deal At UN General Assembly Next Week |

Washington: The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Greenland deal with the US will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly.

However parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Frederiksen said in a statement that “the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both people's right “to self-determination.” 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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