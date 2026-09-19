US, Denmark & Greenland To Sign Arctic Security Deal At UN General Assembly Next Week |

Washington: The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Greenland deal with the US will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly.

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However parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Frederiksen said in a statement that “the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both people's right “to self-determination.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)