US: Daughter-in-law shot dead by Indian-American man over 'divorce plan' with his son in California | Representative

A 74-year-old Indian-American man reportedly shot his daughter-in-law dead at a parking lot of a Walmart store in San Jose in the US, allegedly over her plans to divorces his son. According to media reports, the San Jose Police Department said that the incident took place on September 30.

The accused has been identified as Sital Singh Dosanjh and he has been arrested for killing his daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh at her workplace, Walmart's parking lot.

According to East Bay Times, the police said that they found Sital Singh after an investigation that further led to his arrest. The police claimed that according to victim's phone call records she called her uncle last week to tell him that she was scared of her father-in-law, expressing fear that he was looking for her.

Gurpreet Kaur's uncle told the police that his niece sounded scared and that Sital was approaching her car, where she was taking a break from work. It was five hours later that a Walmart co-worker found Gurpreet's body in the parking lot suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. As per the police information, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gurpreet's uncle reportedly also confirmed that his niece was in the process of getting a divorce and that the husband and his father lived in Fresno, while Gurpreet lived in San Jose.

The detectives have found that a CCTV footage showing Sital's black Silverado pickup truck entering the parking lot, driving near his daughter-in-law's car and then leaving the lot.

The detectives determined that the license plate reading cameras in Gulroy, CCTV cameras on Pacheco Pass, Sital Dosanjh's phone call records charted his drive back to Fresno over the next few hours.

He was soon arrested from his Fresno residence and during searches, cops seized a .22-caliber Beretta pistol. Santa Clara County District Attorney's office last week filed murder charges against the accused and he was transported to the Main Jail in San Jose, where he has been held without bail.