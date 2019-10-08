US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar files for divorce amidst cheating allegations

Allegations of cheating against Ilhan first simmered in August following a report by The Post that said Beth Mynett had filed for divorce from her husband, Tim Mynett, alleging that he was carrying on an affair with Omar.

All this while, Ilhan’s campaign fund was shredding cash for Tim Mynett’s firm for work and travel. On this information, Conservatives had filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission over this money transfer.

To counter the divorce appeal by wife, Beth Mynett, Tim Mynett responded to the DC court denying the affair. His court papers said, “Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,”

The couple later separated in April as Tim accepted having an affair with Ilhan Omar. The couple, however, remarried in 2012 but Tim made a statement saying beth pressured him into remarrying after their son’s birth.

He said by 2018, he was “disenchanted with the parties’ marriage and relationship and was struggling to reconcile his deep personal unhappiness with his desire to keep his marriage and family intact.”

Beth Mynett has suggested that her husband’s long working hours and recent work travels are related to his affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar and not his work. She also accused Tim Mynett of putting their son in danger by bringing him around Omar, “who at the time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats, one rising to the level of arresting the known would-be assassin that same week.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar is avoiding answering any questions related to the affair accusations and her filed divorce.