US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar files for divorce amidst cheating allegations

Amid a brewing controversy and cheating allegations, US Representative Ilhan Omar files for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi. Her court documents filed in the state of Minnesota, say “There has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship,”.
Ilhan, a freshman congresswoman filed for divorce on her 37th birthday. Ilhan and Ahmed were married in 2002 first but separated in 2008 and legally remarried in the year 2018. The couple has three children from their time spent together.
Neither of the two is asking for an order of protection, and wish to have “joint legal and physical custody” of their three minor children. Ilhan has requested the court to decide upon a child support system that will serve the children’s best interest and award the “marital property” as the court “may deem just and equitable.”
Allegations of cheating against Ilhan first simmered in August following a report by The Post that said Beth Mynett had filed for divorce from her husband, Tim Mynett, alleging that he was carrying on an affair with Omar.
All this while, Ilhan’s campaign fund was shredding cash for Tim Mynett’s firm for work and travel. On this information, Conservatives had filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission over this money transfer.
To counter the divorce appeal by wife, Beth Mynett, Tim Mynett responded to the DC court denying the affair. His court papers said, “Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,”
The couple later separated in April as Tim accepted having an affair with Ilhan Omar. The couple, however, remarried in 2012 but Tim made a statement saying beth pressured him into remarrying after their son’s birth.
He said by 2018, he was “disenchanted with the parties’ marriage and relationship and was struggling to reconcile his deep personal unhappiness with his desire to keep his marriage and family intact.”
Beth Mynett has suggested that her husband’s long working hours and recent work travels are related to his affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar and not his work. She also accused Tim Mynett of putting their son in danger by bringing him around Omar, “who at the time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats, one rising to the level of arresting the known would-be assassin that same week.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar is avoiding answering any questions related to the affair accusations and her filed divorce.
