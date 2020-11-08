US Chamber of Commerce congratulates Biden, Harris, promises collaboration to rebuild American lives

Following the election victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the US Chamber of Commerce on Saturday congratulated him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, stating that it stands ready to work with the Biden administration to help rebuild American lives and communities.

In a statement, the US Chamber said: "We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on having been declared the winners in this historic election. The US Chamber stands ready to work with the Biden administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to restore public health, revitalize our economy, and help rebuild American lives and communities." The Chamber also stated that Americans had voted in historic numbers and that it was important to complete the election process by fully counting every vote and resolving any disputes, while adding that American democracy relies on trusting the American people to make a decision and placing confidence in the systems in place to determine election outcomes.

"While there may be differences of opinion on how to best move forward, our nation must rally around the common cause of recovery. On this, there can be no division. We stand ready to help break through the gridlock and help get things done through collaboration and good governance," it said.

The Chamber stressed the objective of pandemic relief, saying that small businesses could not afford to wait another three months to act, and assured that it stood ready to help leaders get the much-needed legislation passed as quickly as possible.

It also said that if the Biden administration prioritizes something that can and must be done in a collaborative manner, it can set the tone for good governance on other priorities essential to rebuilding our economy.

"The Chamber will vigorously work to advance our shared priorities, negotiate in good faith when compromise is possible or necessary, and disagree when we must--just as we have with every prior administration and Congress since our founding," it added.

It also asserted that this was a pivotal time for the country, the economy, and for generations of Americans, while they faced the burden of overcoming a pandemic and recession, and a historic moment to unleash a new era of inclusive growth, widespread opportunity, and boundless innovation.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

Harris became the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American vice president