US CENTCOM Conducts Self-Defence Strikes On Iranian Drone & Radar Sites After US MQ-1 Drone Incident | file pic

CENTCOM Florida: The United States Central Command (CENTOM) on Sunday (local time) said that it carried out self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Southern Iran over the weekend, following "aggressive Iranian actions".

According to the CENTCOM article, the strikes targeted radar and drone control facilities in Goruk, Iran, and on Qeshm Island. The military action was conducted on Saturday (local time) and Sunday (local time) in response to the reported shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CENTCOM stated that US fighter aircraft responded "swiftly" to the incident, eliminating "Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones" that it said posed "clear threats" to vessels transiting regional waters.

The command described the operation as "measured and deliberate", emphasising that the strikes were carried out in self-defence.

"No American service members were harmed," CENTCOM said, adding that it would continue to safeguard "US assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that its air defence units shot down a US MQ-1 drone after it

allegedly entered Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.

According to the Iranian news agency, the statement said the aerial vehicle was immediately detected by the IRGC's surveillance and air defence systems and was subsequently targeted by advanced air defence missiles. Iranian authorities claimed the drone was successfully destroyed.

Read Also US Redirects 118 Ships Under Iran Naval Blockade As President Donald Trump Pushes For Tougher...

The IRGC characterised the aircraft belonging to the US Army and justified the claimed shooting down of the drone as it claimed that the drone entered with the "intention of carrying out hostile operations."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared.

A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution.

Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

The US President further mentioned that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a pact. According to Axios, as cited by CBS News, Trump demanded multiple revisions during the Friday session and has subsequently pushed for additional modifications.

Conversely, Iranian authorities have maintained that no pact will be tolerated in the absence of explicit guarantees. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf specified that Tehran would reject any terms unless its rights are thoroughly protected.

Compounding this position, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation."

Iranian media outlets reported that the diplomatic parleys are persistently underway, with both factions actively putting forward adjustments to the text.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)