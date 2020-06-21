US attorney Geoffrey Berman probing Donald Trump's allies refuses to quit

Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has investigated a number of associates of President Donald Trump, has said that he has not resigned and has no intention of doing so after the Justice Department moved abruptly to oust him.

Attorney General William P Barr on Friday announced that President Trump planned to replace Berman.

"I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was 'stepping down' as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman said in a statement on Friday night.

He asserted that he will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.

"Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption. I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favour - and intend to ensure that this Office's important cases continue unimpeded." Berman's statement came in response to Barr announcement that Trump intends to nominate the current Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Barr said in a statement that he thanks Berman, "who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service" as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor.

"With tenacity and savvy," Barr said Berman has done "an excellent job leading one of our nation's most significant U.S. Attorney's Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters. I appreciate his service to the Department of Justice and our nation, and I wish him well in the future." Barr added that on his recommendation, Trump has appointed Craig Carpenito, currently the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, to serve as the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, while the Senate is considering Clayton's nomination. The appointment will be effective July 3 and Carpenito will work closely with Berman to "ensure a smooth transition."