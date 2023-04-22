 US: At least seven injured after mass shooting in Washington DC; search ongoing for Indian suspect, says report
Multiple people, including a 12-year-old girl were shot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
US: At least seven injured after mass shooting in Washington DC; search ongoing for Indian suspect, says report | Pixabay

Another incident of mass shooting has been reported from the United States.

A gunman fired multiple shots in the southeast suburb of Washington injuring at least seven people. As per the report, multiple people, including a 12-year-old girl were shot.

Search ongoing for Indian man

According to Rawsalerts, authorities are searching for a potentially armed suspect, a young Indian man associated with a black Honda car and wearing a hoodie.

Currently, numerous law enforcement and other agencies are responding to a mass shooting.

