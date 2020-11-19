US approves first COVID-19 self-testing kit, results within 30 minutes

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said that it has approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.

According to a report by Reuters, the FDA gave emergency authorization to a 30-minute test kit from California-based Lucira Health.

The test works by swirling a self-collected sample nasal swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters.