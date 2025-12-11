 US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety
The US has approved a $686 million sale to Pakistan for advanced technology and support to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets. The package includes Link-16 systems, avionics updates, training, and logistics. The sale aims to modernize Pakistan’s fleet, enhance interoperability with US forces, and ensure operational safety, without affecting the regional military balance.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety | File Pic (Representative Image)

Islamabad: The United States has approved the sale of advanced technology and support for F-16 fighter jets valued at USD 686 million to Pakistan.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in a letter sent to Congress on Monday, gave the approval, reported Dawn on Thursday.

The package includes Link-16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support.

The DSCA letter makes clear the rationale for the sale, stating that it "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations." The proposed sale is also aimed at modernising Pakistan's F-16 fleet and addressing operational safety concerns.

The letter notes that it will "maintain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block-52 and Mid Life Upgrade F-16 fleet," the report said.

These updates will provide more "seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns," the letter adds.

The letter also emphasises Pakistan's readiness to absorb the technology, stating that the country "has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces." It also addresses regional concerns, asserting that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region." The total estimated value of the sale is USD 686 million, with major defence equipment valued at USD 37 million and other items at USD 649 million.

The letter concludes that the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" while ensuring that Pakistan can continue to operate its F-16 fleet safely and effectively.

