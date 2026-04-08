US Announces Release Of American Journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped In Baghdad | ians

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who had been kidnapped a week earlier by the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hizballah militia in Baghdad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (local time), Rubio said, "I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organisation Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq."

He credited coordinated efforts by US agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Iraqi authorities, for securing her release. He further stated that the arrangement included conditions that ensured her immediate departure from Iraq following her release.

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"The US Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, US personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release," Rubio said.

He added that the development underscores the US Department of State's commitment to protecting American citizens worldwide.

Rubio said the resolution reflects the Trump administration's "steadfast commitment" to the safety and security of US nationals, regardless of where they are located.

Under President Donald Trump, he said the "wrongful detention or kidnapping of US nationals will not be tolerated".

"We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible," he said.

"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq," he added, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure her secure return.

Shelly Kittleson, a freelance reporter, is widely known for her extensive coverage from conflict zones, particularly in Syria and Iraq, where she has been working independently for several years, reporting on ground realities in volatile regions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)