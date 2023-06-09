 US Announces $2.1 Billion Military Aid Package For War-Torn Ukraine To Fight Against Russia
The Joe Biden administration said that it will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
US Vice President Joe Biden (R) and Ukraine's acting Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk leave after a joint press conference in Kiev. |

The United States of America on Friday announced a ₹2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine which will include munitions for Patriot air defense systems. The Joe Biden administration will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements, the White House stated.

The package also includes HAWK air defense systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems, Laser-guided rocket system munitions and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

More details to follow...

