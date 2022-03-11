US and its allies set to revoke Russia's 'most favoured nation' status

The United States, the European Union and the Group of Seven countries are expected to revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" trading status over its invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce this at 10:15am EST (8:45pm IST), according to media reports.

"Most favoured nation" countries generally cannot be discriminated against or have their access to markets limited, under World Trade Organization guidelines.

The move will pave the way for tariffs to be imposed on Russian goods on top of growing economic sanctions.

The coordinated moves by Washington, London and other allies come on top of a raft of unprecedented sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions aimed at pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the largest war in Europe since World War Two.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and allies to take the action against Russia in remarks to Congress over the weekend. It follows days after the Biden moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas products.

Biden, after initially slow-walking congressional efforts to take the trade action against Russia, was set to embrace lawmaker efforts to do just that on Friday.

The White House said Biden would speak Friday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

On Monday, Democrats on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House against acting before Biden had coordinated with allies and reached a decision on both matters. The House voted Wednesday on a narrower bill to ban Russian energy imports after Biden instituted the ban by executive order.

Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favored nation status for Russia last week.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:39 PM IST