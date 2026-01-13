US: Amid Crackdown On Immigrants, Viral Video Shows Group Of ICE Agents Fail To Chase Down Cyclist On Busy Downtown Chicago Street; Netizens React

A cyclist slips away as ICE agents struggle to keep up on a busy downtown Chicago street, turning a tense moment into viral meme material across social media. | X/@jacksonhinklle

Amid an intensified crackdown on immigrants in the US, a video showing a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failing to chase down a cyclist on a busy downtown Chicago street has gone viral on social media. The clip recorded by bystanders has triggered widespread reactions online, with many netizens mocking the agents and turning the incident into meme material.

Cyclist Taunts Agents Before Escaping With Ease

The viral clip shows a busy Chicago street during daylight hours, where a food delivery worker on a bicycle is seen deliberately taunting a group of around 8–10 ICE or Border Patrol agents standing near the sidewalk.

The cyclist initially rides past the agents slowly, prompting them to suddenly give chase on foot. The agents can be heard shouting commands such as “Get him!” and “Stop!” as they scatter across the street and sidewalk.

Moments later, the delivery worker accelerates sharply, weaving through traffic and pedestrians with notable agility. He quickly pulls away and disappears into traffic, leaving the agents visibly exhausted and dispersed.

Social Media Reacts With Humour and Sarcasm

Since going viral, the video has drawn widespread reactions online, with many users calling the incident hilarious, embarrassing and likening it to “Keystone Cops-style chaos.”

One user commented, “This might be my favorite video of all time. I will watch it anytime I see it.”

Another wrote, “Looks like street goons in a Spider-Man game.”

Several posts were laced with sarcasm about taxpayer money and agent competence, with comments such as, “How much are they getting paid?”

Another user remarked, “If the USA didn’t have advanced weapons, they’d be nothing in strength, strategy, or execution. Hollow arm.”

Claims the Video Is Old Surface Online

Amid the viral buzz, some users claimed the clip was not recent.

One noted, “Three months old video, by the way.”

Another added, “That was a while ago, but it’s still funny.”

Despite these claims, the clip continues to circulate widely and remains prime meme material, particularly among users critical of aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

Recent ICE Shooting Adds Context to Online Anger

The renewed attention comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE following a fatal shooting involving an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 8. The woman killed in the incident was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident described by her family as compassionate and deeply devoted to caring for others.

The shooting occurred near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where several ICE vehicles were parked during a large enforcement operation. According to reports by Axios, traffic became congested as drivers attempted to navigate around the federal vehicles, leading to confusion and a confrontation involving Good’s SUV.

The incident has sparked widespread anger and questions over federal enforcement practices, further amplifying reactions to viral videos involving ICE personnel.