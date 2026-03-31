 US Airstrike Damages Iranian Aircraft At Mashhad Airport; Aid Mission To India Likely Hit: Reports
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US Airstrike Damages Iranian Aircraft At Mashhad Airport; Aid Mission To India Likely Hit: Reports

An Iranian aircraft operated by Mahan Air was damaged in a reported US airstrike at Mashhad airport, potentially disrupting a planned aid mission to India. The flight was scheduled to reach New Delhi to collect medical supplies. While Iran blamed the US, officials in Washington have not confirmed the strike.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
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An Iranian aircraft was reportedly damaged in a US airstrike at Mashhad airport on Monday, potentially disrupting a planned humanitarian mission to India, according to Iranian officials.

The aircraft, operated by Mahan Air, was scheduled to travel to New Delhi to collect essential medical supplies and humanitarian aid for people in Iran. Officials said the damage could delay or derail the planned operation.

US Yet To Confirm Claims

While Iranian authorities attributed the damage to a US strike, there has been no official confirmation or response from US officials regarding the incident.

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India had earlier dispatched a consignment of medical supplies to Iran on March 18 through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi had expressed gratitude to the people of India for the support.

Airline With Regional Operations

Mahan Air is a privately-owned Iranian carrier operating across West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, and parts of East and Southeast Asia. The reported damage to its aircraft may impact scheduled international operations.

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