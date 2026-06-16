US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bomber Crashes During Test Mission In California, 8 Killed | Video | X / @MarioNawfal

California: Eight crew members were killed after a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday.

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Crash during test mission

According to CNN, the aircraft, which was on a routine test mission, took off at approximately 11:20 am (local time) before crashing near the remote military installation northeast of Los Angeles.

Casualties confirmed

Edwards Air Force Base said all eight crew members on board are presumed dead, and the incident has now shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery operation, CNN reported.

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"It was tragic and unsurvivable," Colonel James Hayes said during a press conference, according to CNN.

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Emergency response

Emergency responders were dispatched immediately after the crash. Base officials said the aircraft left behind a towering plume of black smoke visible from a distance. Video aired by CNN affiliate KCAL showed a large blackened scar on the runway and lingering smoke, although distinct wreckage from the bomber was difficult to identify.

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Chief Master Sergeant Joshua T Skarloken said officials were in the process of notifying the families of those killed. According to CNN, the crew consisted of a combination of military personnel, government civilians and government contractors.

Investigation and operations

Air Force officials said the aircraft had been conducting a test mission in support of a radar modernisation programme when the crash occurred, CNN reported.

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While the base has since reopened, operations have been suspended through Tuesday as authorities continue investigating the incident and recovering debris from the crash site.

B-52 aircraft overview

The B-52 Stratofortress is among the oldest aircraft still in active service with the US Air Force. First introduced in 1955, the long-range heavy bomber remains a key component of America's strategic arsenal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)